Zwei Schweizer mischen die beste Unihockey-Liga der Welt auf

After the abrupt end of the season I wasn’t able to close the chapter in Wiler.😔 Although I want to say thank you to all persons who influenced me in a positive way during my period in solothurn. The club, sponsors, staff, fans and people around the team. Special thanks to my teammates. I gained a lot of friends and memories for life💚 #hopeforacomeback #exelfloorball #stayhealthy