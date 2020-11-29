Griezmann mit Tor und Assist: Barcelona gewinnt hoch

Griezmann traf kurz vor der Pause mit einem wuchtigen Volley von der Strafraumgrenze zum 2:0. Das dritte Tor von Coutinho bereitete er mit einer Balleroberung und dem entscheidenden Pass vor.
Resultate und Tabelle:
Barcelona - Osasuna 4:0 (2:0). - Tore: 29. Braithwaite 1:0. 42. Griezmann 2:0. 57. Coutinho 3:0. 73. Messi 4:0.
Die weiteren Spiele der 11. Runde. Freitag: Valladolid - Levante 1:1. - Samstag: Elche - Cadiz 1:1. Valencia - Atletico Madrid 0:1. Huesca - FC Sevilla 0:1. Real Madrid - Alaves 1:2. - Sonntag: Getafe - Athletic Bilbao 16.15. Celta Vigo - Granada 18.30. San Sebastian - Villarreal 21.00. - Montag: Betis Sevilla - Eibar 21.00.
1. Atletico Madrid 9/23 (19:2). 2. San Sebastian 10/23 (21:4). 3. Villarreal 10/19 (14:10). 4. Real Madrid 10/17 (16:12). 5. FC Sevilla 9/16 (12:8). 6. Cadiz 11/15 (9:12). 7. FC Barcelona 9/14 (19:9). 8. Granada 9/14 (10:14). 9. Elche 9/13 (9:10). 10. Alaves 11/13 (11:13). 11. Athletic Bilbao 9/12 (11:9). 12. Getafe 9/12 (8:9). 13. Betis Sevilla 10/12 (12:21). 14. Valencia 11/12 (17:17). 15. Osasuna 10/11 (8:13). 16. Eibar 10/10 (6:9). 17. Valladolid 11/10 (11:16). 18. Levante 10/8 (10:15). 19. Celta Vigo 10/7 (8:19). 20. Huesca 11/7 (8:17).