Vier Tote Rehe innerhalb fünf Tagen – Jagdaufseher und Polizei vermuten wildernde Hunde

von Jocelyn Daloz - Oltner Tagblatt

1.6.2020 um 05:55 Uhr

In fünf Tagen fanden Wanderer vier tote Rehe im Wald bei Dulliken.

Keiner weiss wirklich, wie es zu dem Tod der Rehe kam. Vermutet werden aber Hunde. Etwas, das immer wieder passiert, schon seit Jahren.

Von Hunde gerissene Hunde im Kanton Solothurn

Todesursachen Rehe im Kanton Solothurn

Links zu SZ über Leinenpflicht: 

https://www.solothurnerzeitung.ch/solothurn/kanton-solothurn/nun-ist-klar-zwischen-april-und-juli-muessen-hunde-in-den-solothurner-waeldern-an-die-leine-132021250

https://www.solothurnerzeitung.ch/solothurn/kanton-solothurn/leinenpflicht-wird-zeitlich-doch-ausgedehnt-raeumlich-aber-nicht-131752224

Bild: 

Auf der Karte hat Jagdaufseher Viktor Müller die Fundstellen der toten Rehe rot markiert.

Link zum Jagdgesetz: 

https://www.admin.ch/opc/de/classified-compilation/19860156/index.html

Link zur Jagdverordnung:

https://so.ch/fileadmin/internet/vwd/vwd-awjf-jagd/pdf/Jagdgesetz.pdf

