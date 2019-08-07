Samstag, 10. August 2019 12–20 Uhr: Ausstellung der Fahrzeuge und Flugzeuge (Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, Jenzer Motorsport, Red Bull Nascar, Red Bull Dakar Truck, Red Bull Driftbrothers, E-FMX, Supermoto, The Flying Bulls – Blanix Team, Turbine Legend, Classic Formation – DC-3/ Beech 18, North American T-6; 20 Uhr bis 2 Uhr Party mit DJ Horse und DJ Bazooka.Freier Eintritt bis 20 Uhr.
Sonntag, 11. August 2019
10 Uhr Türöffnung, Ausstellung bis 18 Uhr, Helikopter Rundflüge, Festbetrieb mit Speis und Trank;
12:00 Block 1: Syncro Paraglide Acro Show; Turbine Legend; P-38 Lightning/T28 Trojan; Czech Aerobatic Team (4 Flieger XA 42); BO-105C; Red Bull Air Race Demo (Extra 330LX + Edge540); Classic Formation (DC-3 und 3xBeech 18)
14:00 Block 2: Stunt Bike; Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (Sébastien Buemi);Supermoto; Red Bull Nascar; E-FMX Show; Red Bull Driftbrothers; Jenzer Motorsport Formel 4.
15:00 Block 3: Team Schaerer/RC Glider Swift S1; BO-105C; Red Bull Air Race Demo;
15:30 Block 4: Supermoto/Stunt Bike; Red Bull Nascar; Aston Martin Red Bull Racing; E-FMX Show
16:00 Block 5: Blanix Aerobatic Team (2 Segelflieger); Czech Aerobatic Team; Red Bull Driftbrothers ; Aston Martin Red Bull Racing. (rrg)