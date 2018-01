Dear #Captain of the #NorwegianBreakaway : Thank You for getting us home #safely now you should #resign or be #removed from your #command .

Never again on the #NorwegianBreakaway. That was the scariest cruise ever. All we knew was tenders couldn't make it to NCL private island. Then we just left, no information, no updates, 3+ days of rough waves, and entire family sick, locked inside a tilted ship. Disgraceful..... pic.twitter.com/5ecdPtTrlc