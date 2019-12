Bernie Sanders hat recht: Die Reichsten werden dank tiefer Steuern immer reicher

For top 0.1%, average after-tax-and-transfer income has increased fivefold, from just over $1 million in 1970 to over $5 million in 2018.



For top .01%, it has increased nearly sevenfold, from just over $3.5 million in 1970 to over $24 million in 2018.