Die Dame steigt bei Msixelaa ins Auto und tippt ihr die Zieladresse auf dem Navi ein – und das Übel nimmt seinen Lauf.
Denn es stellt sich heraus, dass Msixelaas angeblich «kürzlich verreister» Freund eine Affäre hat. Und die ist eben jene junge Dame, die bei ihr gerade ins Auto gestiegen ist. Und es kommt noch besser: Msixelaa berichtet von der filmreifen Szene live über Twitter. Aber lest selbst.
Vorhang auf, Szene 1:
Eine nichts ahnende Uber-Fahrerin bringt ihre Kundin zum Haus ihres angeblichen Freundes.
Nur stellte sich heraus, dass die Zieladresse der Uber-Kundin das Haus von Msixelaas Freund war.
So I drive for uber why I just pick this girl up and drop her off to a dick appointment and the dick appointment was my mans house 🙃— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
Msixelaas Freund, gerade nach New York verreist um seine Mutter im Spital zu besuchen, hat sogar die Koffer gepackt. Inhalt der Koffer: ziemlich viel Luft und Lügen.
We parted ways earlier this morning from his apartment he got in his car I got in mine he drove off like he was going to the airport— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
This nigga packed air in his luggage I'm heated shut was sitting by the door like pic.twitter.com/OaoFQjNyVG— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
Nichts ahnend fährt Msixelaa ihre Kundin also Richtung Wohnung ihres Freundes – netter Smalltalk inklusive.
Inhalt des Smalltalks: Die Uber-Kundin freue sich, endlich ihren Freund wieder zu sehen. Msixelaas Antwort: Schön für dich, meiner reiste heute gerade aus der Stadt.
Szene 2: Romantische Hintergrundmusik erklingt
Sogar das Aux-Kabel darf die Kundin benutzen. Das Fahrzeug wird darauf erfüllt von romantischer Liebesmusik.
We in the car and we just riding she telling me about herself I let her help herself to my dam water In my backseat— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
She was playing music about love that was relating to my dam man the whole time and my dum ass in the car like yasssssss pic.twitter.com/EmJXzJ3ami— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
Uber-Fahrerin und Kundin nähern sich dem Zielort. Die Uber-Fahrerin denkt noch so «hmm, da wohnt ja auch mein Freund» ...
Anyways fast forward to us pulling up to the gate at the apartment complex I'm like my boyfriend lives out here— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
She's getting the apartment building number while I'm saying this via txt I drive to the gate that's open even though it's a exit— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
She's like ok I got the number at this point I'm like ok we counting the building numbers down as we are riding through the buildings— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
Dann das böse Erwachen: Bei Msixelaa fällt der Groschen und sie realisiert: «momentmal, da wohnt tatsächlich mein Freund und da steht auch noch sein Auto vor der Tür, mit dem er heute morgen eigentlich zum Flughafen gefahren ist...»
my stomach starts to drop as we get closer to a familiar building and I see his car outside at this point I'm like pic.twitter.com/c2umQeYxco— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
Girl I was burning up in side when she said "I think this is it right here this is his car☹️" https://t.co/57lcxnFGut— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
Szene 3: Freund betritt die Bühne.
Msixelaa, bereits kochend vor Wut, muss zusehen, wie ihr «kürzlich-verreister-mit-Koffern-bepackter»-Freund nichtsahnend aus der Wohnung kommt.
Der Freund kam wohl so aus der Wohnung:
Msixelaa verlässt daraufhin das Auto, macht ihrer Wut alle Ehre und jagt ihrem Freund nach.
His ass come out the house ready to assist with luggage AND THE DEVIL ROSE UP OUT OF ME LIKE ARE YOU DEAD ASS RIGHT NOW he runs— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
His dum ass couldn't eat me to the door before I started beating his ass he was gone leave her outside with me too lol sad— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
As I'm hitting him I guess the nurturing women ig her decided to protect "our mAn" and she tries HITS me BITTTTTTTTTCCHHHH— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
Die Uber-Kundin bzw. die Affäre des Freundes hilft bei der Verteidigung – und vergisst dabei ihr Gepäck im Auto. Zur Freude von Msixelaa, die hat jetzt neue Koffer.
bitch not even knowing her luggage still in the car 😫 she willing to wear the same outfit for god knows how long to protect her man— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) 27. März 2017
Szene 4: Reuiger Freund will Gepäck zurück
Der Betrüger-Freund meldet sich reuig per SMS und fordert das Gepäck seiner Affäre zurück.
«Nix da!», meint Msixelaa erfreut sich an ihrer neuen teuren Sonnenbrille und feiert ihr Single-Dasein gebührend.
Vorhang zu, Applaus! (ohe)