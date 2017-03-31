Gut anschnallen – diese Geschichte ist filmreif. 

Die Story beginnt mit @Msixelaa, unterdessen bereits ziemlich bekannt als #uberbae, die ihre Brötchen als Uber-Fahrerin verdient. Eines schönen Morgens fährt sie nichts ahnend zum Flughafen um dort eine Kundin abzuholen.

Die Dame steigt bei Msixelaa ins Auto und tippt ihr die Zieladresse auf dem Navi ein – und das Übel nimmt seinen Lauf.

Denn es stellt sich heraus, dass Msixelaas angeblich «kürzlich verreister» Freund eine Affäre hat. Und die ist eben jene junge Dame, die bei ihr gerade ins Auto gestiegen ist. Und es kommt noch besser: Msixelaa berichtet von der filmreifen Szene live über Twitter. Aber lest selbst.

Vorhang auf, Szene 1:

Eine nichts ahnende Uber-Fahrerin bringt ihre Kundin zum Haus ihres angeblichen Freundes.

Nur stellte sich heraus, dass die Zieladresse der Uber-Kundin das Haus von Msixelaas Freund war.

Msixelaas Freund, gerade nach New York verreist um seine Mutter im Spital zu besuchen, hat sogar die Koffer gepackt. Inhalt der Koffer: ziemlich viel Luft und Lügen. 

Nichts ahnend fährt Msixelaa ihre Kundin also Richtung Wohnung ihres Freundes – netter Smalltalk inklusive. 

Inhalt des Smalltalks: Die Uber-Kundin freue sich, endlich ihren Freund wieder zu sehen. Msixelaas Antwort: Schön für dich, meiner reiste heute gerade aus der Stadt.

Szene 2: Romantische Hintergrundmusik erklingt

Sogar das Aux-Kabel darf die Kundin benutzen. Das Fahrzeug wird darauf erfüllt von romantischer Liebesmusik.

Uber-Fahrerin und Kundin nähern sich dem Zielort. Die Uber-Fahrerin denkt noch so «hmm, da wohnt ja auch mein Freund» ...

Dann das böse Erwachen: Bei Msixelaa fällt der Groschen und sie realisiert: «momentmal, da wohnt tatsächlich mein Freund und da steht auch noch sein Auto vor der Tür, mit dem er heute morgen eigentlich zum Flughafen gefahren ist...»

Szene 3: Freund betritt die Bühne.

Msixelaa, bereits kochend vor Wut, muss zusehen, wie ihr «kürzlich-verreister-mit-Koffern-bepackter»-Freund nichtsahnend aus der Wohnung kommt. 

Der Freund kam wohl so aus der Wohnung:

Msixelaa verlässt daraufhin das Auto, macht ihrer Wut alle Ehre und jagt ihrem Freund nach.

Die Uber-Kundin bzw. die Affäre des Freundes hilft bei der Verteidigung – und vergisst dabei ihr Gepäck im Auto. Zur Freude von Msixelaa, die hat jetzt neue Koffer. 

Szene 4: Reuiger Freund will Gepäck zurück

Der Betrüger-Freund meldet sich reuig per SMS und fordert das Gepäck seiner Affäre zurück.

«Nix da!», meint Msixelaa erfreut sich an ihrer neuen teuren Sonnenbrille und feiert ihr Single-Dasein gebührend. 

Vorhang zu, Applaus! (ohe)